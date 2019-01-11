Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Jan. 4-10, 2019

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 4-10, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Luke Alex Beuershausen, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 4: fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment, theft of property, capias pro fine-expired or no license plate.

Timothy Chance Lamaak, 39, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 4: driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 5 on $1,500 bond.

Isaac Isaiaa Medina, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 4: criminal trespass. Released Jan. 5 on $1,500 bond.

Anthony Michael Arce Jr., 33 of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 5: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, unlawful possession of firearm by felon. Released Jan. 6 on $40,000 bond.

Jordan Mahealani Saujun Gibson, 24, of Meadowlakes was arrested Jan. 5: burglary of habitation. Released Jan. 6 on $5,000 bond.

Xavier Tyler Haynes, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 5: possession of marijuana. Released Jan. 6 on $1,500 bond.

Zachary Randall Moore, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 5: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $6,000 bond.

Brenda Odean Weems, 65, of Highland Haven was arrested Jan. 5: assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief. Released Jan. 6 on $3,000 bond.

Robert Le Williams, 27, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 5: burglary of building. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Dawson Lee Barnes, 19, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 6: possession of dangerous drug.

Zachary Don Bobo, 34, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 6: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Jan. 7 on $2,500 bond.

Jessica Diane Cederburg, 38, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 6: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Jan. 6 on $2,500 bond.

Felipe Avila Elizondo, 35, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 6: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

German Santiago Ortiz, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 6: motion to revoke-cockfighting, motion to revoke-evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Brian Lynn Seals, 53, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 6: resisting arrest/search/transport. Released Jan. 7 on $2,500 bond.

Dawson Lee Barnes, 19, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 7: bond revocation-driving with invalid license, bond revocation-possession of dangerous drug.

Jesse James Holt, 28, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 7: surety surrender-displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration.

Dustin Ray Horrocks, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 7: driving while intoxicated, bond revocation-driving with invalid license. Released Jan. 8 on $3,000 bond.

Kaylynn Michelle McHale, 25, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 7: failure to appear/bail jumping, expired registration, no driver’s license, speeding in construction zone, failure to appear, driving with invalid license.

Valerio Soto Rodriquez, 20, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 7: driving with invalid license. Released Jan. 8 on $1,500 bond.

Dylan Travis Young, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 7: burglary of habitation, theft of firearm.

Joshua Morgan Dupree, 17, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 8: forgery of government instrument.

Ruth Anne Gutierrez, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 8: public intoxication. Released Jan. 9 on personal recognizance.

Sherri Lee Johnson, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 8: assault causing bodily injury. Released Jan. 9 on $2,500 bond.

Charles Ray McWhorter, 75, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 8: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released on Jan. 9 on $2,500 bond.

Joe Brian Moore, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 8: bond insufficient-theft of property. Released Jan. 9 on $15,000 bond.

Terry Allen Cannon, 66, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 9: surety surrender-terroristic threat.

Clayburn Isaac Dingler Jr., 59, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 9: evading arrest/detention with vehicle. Released Jan. 10 on $15,000 bond.

Jacqueline Galvan, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 9: assault by contact-family violence.

Danny Fred Gamble, 60, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 9: violation of bond/protective order, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, terroristic threat of family/household, evading arrest/detention. Released same day on $19,000 bond.

Carnell Andrew Gay, 32, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 9: possession of marijuana. Released Jan. 10 on $3,000 bond.

Jesus Alonzo Hernandez, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 9: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-violation of bond/protective order, theft of material, burglary of building.

Felicia Gayle Hughes, 52, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 9: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

James Ross Mancil, 36, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 9: possession of marijuana. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Jimmy Lynn McKinney, 54, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Jan. 9: capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, parole violation, surety surrender-possession of controlled substance.

April Marie Rodriguez, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 9: burglary of habitation. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Wyatt Arthur Shepperd, 21, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 9: possession of controlled substance. Released Jan. 10 on $3,000 bond.

Trenton Jeremy Carter, 30, of Bertram was arrested Jan. 10: parole violation.

Michael Lynn Cole, 46, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 10: failure to appear-possession of controlled substance.

Daniel Bradford Foster, 40, of Llano was arrested Jan. 10: bond revocation-driving with invalid license.

Rebeca Kadene Hendrix, 25, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 10: capias pro fine-driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-failure to display driver’s license.

Christopher Shaun Humphries, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 10: possession of controlled substance.

Jerald Lee Lindt Jr., 39, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 10: false drug test/falsification device, evading arrest/detention, bond insufficient-burglary of building, bond insufficient-theft of property.

Kevin Brandt Peel, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 10: possession of controlled substance. Released Jan. 10 on personal recognizance.