Killeen man arrested in connection with Burnet County store robbery, other crimes

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A Killeen man faces a string of felony charges for an alleged crime spree in northeastern Burnet County that includes robbing a convenience store and stealing several firearms.

According to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect robbed a convenience store in the Briggs area on Jan. 6. The next day, at about 9 a.m., a caller in the 6000 block of FM 2657 reported that someone had stolen their vehicle and burglarized their home.

During the burglary, the suspect took a number of firearms, the BCSO report stated.

BCSO deputies reported the description of the stolen vehicle to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

At about 10 a.m. Jan. 7, Killeen police located and stopped the vehicle. They arrested 32-year-old Emmanuel Harris of Killeen on the charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

BCSO investigators assigned to the Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force also identified the Killeen resident as a suspect in the convenience store robbery.

The investigators recovered six stolen firearms, two stolen computers, and a box of stolen jewelry, according to the report.

BCSO officials stated investigators plan to file additional charges against Harris for theft of a firearm, burglary of a habitation, and robbery. Harris was booked into the Bell County Jail.

editor@thepicayune.com