Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Dec. 24-30, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Dec. 24-30, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Will Carlos Adney, 44, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 29: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Keith Alexander, 44, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 26: failure to appear-possession of dangerous drug, driving with invalid license.

Anthony Davis Bueno, 36, of Llano was arrested Dec. 25: assault by threat or contact, failure to appear, no driver’s license, disregarded no passing zone. Released Dec. 26 to see judge.

Joseph Antonio Calderon, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 24: driving with invalid license.

Dabbie Brown Luce, 58, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 26: possession of marijuana, driving with invalid license.

Robert Gwinn Mabry III, 29, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 24: possession of controlled substance.

Steven Alan Marshall, 59, of Llano was arrested Dec. 26: forgery of government/national institution/money/security.

Noah Jarredlee Najar, 40, of Llano was arrested Dec. 30: public intoxication. Released same day to see judge.

Jimmy Lee Pace, 33, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 30: failure to appear.

Sarah Elizabeth Schlegel, 30, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 30: failure to appear-possession of marijuana, failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Erik Arnesen Scobie, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 28: assault of family/household member. Transported same day to Burnet County Jail.

Aaron Ray Shumaker, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 26: possession of controlled substance.

Matthew Sprankle, 20, of Llano was arrested Dec. 27: failure to obey warning signs/barricades over roads.

Craig Timpson, 39, of Tow was arrested Dec. 27: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, possession of controlled substance.