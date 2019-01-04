Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 28, 2018-Jan. 3, 2019

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 28, 2018-Jan. 3, 2019, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Michele Leeann Booher, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 28: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Dec. 29 on $500 bond.

Bart James Potts, 44, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 28: commitment-aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Erik Arnesen Scobie, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 28: assault on family/household member.

Vanilda Venecia, 38, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 28: commitment-failure to identify.

Jeremy Joseph Wells, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 28: driving while intoxicated, accident involving damage to vehicle. Released Dec. 29 on $26,500 bond.

Bobby Lee Gomez, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 29: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 26, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 29: public intoxication.

James Ray Davis Jr., 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 30: motion to revoke-burglary of building, motion to revoke-unlawful use of criminal instrument.

Jacob Paul Keith, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 30: theft of property, possession of marijuana, failure to appear-driving with invalid license, surety surrender-possession of controlled substance.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 26, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 30: bond revocation-aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Anthony Bruce Collier, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 31: driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 31 on $1,500 bond.

Ariel Lynn Jesalosky, 27, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 31: assault against elderly or disabled. Released Jan. 1 on $1,500 bond.

Rogelio Salazar Ortiz, 57, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 31: driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 1 on $2,500 bond.

Nolan Ray Quenomoen, 23, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 31: possession of controlled substance. Released Jan. 1 on $12,500 bond.

Cathy S. Heaslet, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 1: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Jan. 2 on personal recognizance.

Clemente Vidales, 52, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 1: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury, forgery of government/national government instrument.

Jarrett Thomas Whitworth, 33, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 1: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Kashadrick T’Juan Cole, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 2: assault on family/household member, assault by contact-family violence.

Jose Diaz Jr., 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Jan. 2: driving while intoxicated. Released Jan. 3 on$1,500 bond.

Jesse Garza Jr., 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 2: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Michael Murray Rowe, 40, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 2: duty on striking unattended vehicle. Released Jan. 3 on $15,000.

Daizhaun Wayne Walker, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested Jan. 2: assault causing bodily injury. Released Jan. 3 on $2,500 bond.

Baylor Sky Wood, 22, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Jan. 2: possession of marijuana. Released Jan. 3 on personal recognizance.

Corey Daniel Harp, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Jan. 3: assault by contact-family violence.

Justin Dale Parks, 22 of Bertram was arrested Jan. 3: bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance.

Sidney Mark Robinson, 56, of Spicewood was arrested Jan. 3: possession of marijuana, failure to appear-possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drug, bail jumping.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 26, of Burnet was arrested Jan. 3: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury.