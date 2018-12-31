DPS trooper shoots, kills person armed with machete in Llano

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Texas Rangers are investigating a state trooper-involved shooting on Dec. 30 that left one person dead.

The Llano Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a call regarding a person barricaded in an RV at a residential park on East Tarrant a little after 6 a.m. Sunday.

At some point, a trooper fired at the suspect, who was armed with a machete, hitting the individual. The suspect died at the scene.

Officials have not released the identification of the suspect pending notification of next of kin.

