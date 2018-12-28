Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Dec. 17-24, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Dec. 17-24, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Franco Cristobal Aguilar, 35, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 17: assault of family/household member, possession of open container, violation of promise to appear.

Warren Jay Beaubien, 49, of Llano was arrested Dec. 23: criminal mischief.

Jesse Wayne Campbell, 27, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 19: driving with invalid license.

James Glen Gantt, 48, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Dec. 19: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Allan Wayne Hawley, 53, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 21: prohibited substance/item in correctional facility.

Keisha Liane Holmes, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 22: engaging in organized criminal activity.

Valerie Paige Kernes, 26, of Llano was arrested Dec. 23: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Jorge Francisco Limon Jr., 27, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 20: indictment-aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Aaron Dale Majors, 43, of Llano was arrested Dec. 20: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury. Released Dec. 21 to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

Fernando Danny Napolez Jr., of Llano was arrested Dec. 21: criminal mischief, burglary of vehicle.

Jose O. Rodriguez, 46, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 19: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Douglas Rudd, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 18: violation of administrative release.