Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Dec. 21-28, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 21-28, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Michael Lee Goff, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 21: parole violation.

Deborah Jane Kirby, 49, Bertram was arrested Dec. 21: bond withdrawal-driving while intoxicated.

Erika Rochelle Smith, 26, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 21: aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

David Casarez III, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 22: public intoxication, possession of controlled substance.

Charles Lawrence Farrell, 62, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 22: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released Dec. 23 on $25,000 bond.

Timothy James Holm, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 22: no driver’s license, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Christian Manuel Macias, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 22: SRA-possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance.

Edgar Rene Medina, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 22: failure to appear-unauthorized use of vehicle. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Gabriell Denise Robles, 22, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 22: aggravated assault of date/family/household member with weapon. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Saul Suarez, 18, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 22: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $500 bond.

Dartanyon Bloodsaw, 43, Burnet was arrested Dec. 23: continuous violence against family.

Paul Anthony Salazar, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 23: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana. Released Dec. 25 on $9,000 bond.

Gregory Ellas Stevenson, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec 23: possession of controlled substance, reckless driving. Released Dec. 24 on $4,500 bond.

Alan Keith Wallace, 27, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 23: failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to display driver’s license. Released Dec. 24 on $500 bond.

Eduardo Erineo Ledesma, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 24: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

William Edward Worrell, 50, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 24: theft of property. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Phillip Arthur Harvey, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 25: failure to appear-criminal mischief, failure to appear-criminal trespass.

Johnny Bernard Bailey, 43, Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 27: assault causing bodily injury.

David Lee Rudd, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 27: bench warrant.