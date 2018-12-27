BCSO: Argument over property preceded Dec. 22 shooting

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

The 45-year-old man shot Dec. 22 during an altercation outside of Burnet remains in intensive care, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office investigators. The person who allegedly shot the man told authorities he was defending himself.

BCSO Capt. Tom Dillard said the 45-year-old was still unresponsive as of Dec. 27 after being shot in the head by a small-caliber firearm. The suspect, identified as 62-year-old Charles Farrell, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily harm and booked into the Burnet County Jail on Dec. 22.

Farrell bonded out Dec. 24 after posting a $25,000 bond.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 5000 block of Texas 29 just west of Burnet at about 2:20 p.m. Dec. 22 after a caller reported shooting someone in his yard.

Dillard said the injured man and the suspect live in the same vicinity and know each other.

The captain said the suspect told investigators the victim came onto his property and an argument ensued. Dillard said the argument was over personal property.

“The suspect stated our victim became angry and charged him,” Dillard said.

The 62-year-old man told authorities he feared for his safety and fired his gun at the 45-year-old man.

Dillard said the suspect fired several times, and one round struck the victim in the top of the head. Burnet fire and EMS personnel treated the 45-year-old man at the scene before he was transported to Seton Medical Center Williamson in Round Rock.

The man underwent surgery at the hospital then was moved to ICU, where he remains, according to Dillard.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 756-8080 or Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or visit hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com. Tips to Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.

