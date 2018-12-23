Man shot in head; suspect booked into Burnet County Jail

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound had surgery as the alleged shooter was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a Dec. 22 shooting.

Burnet County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 5000 block of Texas 29 just west of Burnet at about 2:20 p.m. after a caller reported shooting someone in his yard. Deputies arrived and found the 46-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head. Burnet Fire Department and EMS crews began treating the man. He was transported by helicopter to Seton Williamson County in Round Rock.

According to a Burnet County Sheriff’s Office statement, the 46-year old was in the intensive care unit as of the morning of Dec. 23.

BCSO officials identified the alleged shooter as 62-year-old Charles Farrell of Burnet County. Deputies arrested the suspect and booked him into the Burnet County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

As of Dec. 23, Farrell remained in jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 756-8080 or Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or visit hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com. Tips to Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

