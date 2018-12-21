Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Dec. 10-17, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Dec. 10-17, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John Anthony Bartolini, 18, of Tow was arrested Dec. 12: possession of marijuana.

Marcus Keith Bryant-Evans, 18, of Llano was arrested Dec. 10: assault causing bodily injury family violence. Released Dec. 11 on $3,000 bond.

Trenton R. Ferguson, 18, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 12: consumption of alcohol by minor. Released Dec. 13 to see Justice of Peace.

Bobby Lee Gomez, 29, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 13: driving with invalid license. Released Dec. 14 on $1,000 bond.

Ricky James Heffington, 17, of Tow was arrested Dec. 12: possession of marijuana.

Patricia Skero Heinecke, 60, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 14: injury of child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury, resist arrest, search or transport.

Jeremy Elmer Helterbran, 37, of Llano was arrested Dec. 13: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance-judgement.

James Daniel Holland, 63, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 13: driving with invalid license.

Michael Andrew Horn, 45, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 15: driving while intoxicated, driving with invalid license, traffic offense.

Kaleb Zachary Kirby, 26, of Llano was arrested Dec. 16: public intoxication. Released Dec. 16 to see Justice of Peace.

Krista Lacey Kirby, 26, of Llano was arrested Dec. 16: public intoxication. Released Dec. 16 to see Justice of Peace.

Lewis Dwayne Machen, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 12: terroristic threat reaction emergency agency.

Tabitha Annette Maddox, 31, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 14: tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair investigation, possession of controlled substance.

Dennis Lynn McCoy, 49, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 11: indecency with child sexual contact. Released same day Dec. 11 on $50,000 bond.

Fernando Danny Napolez, 27, of Llano was arrested Dec. 11: public intoxication.

Fernando Danny Napolez, 27, of Llano was charged Dec. 15: assault to EMS personnel providing service.

Gene Paul Wallin, 59, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 12: traffic offense. Released same day to see Justice of Peace.

Shannon Marie Wootan, 40, of Llano was arrested Dec. 10: theft of property.