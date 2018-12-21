Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Dec. 14-20, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec.14-20, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Roy Anthony Bocanegra, 56, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 14: assault causing bodily injury family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Joshua Allen Bower, 25, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 14: possession of controlled substance.

Marco Antonio De Paz-Charparro, 18, of Granite Shoals Dec. 14: possession marijuana. Released Dec. 15 on $1,500 bond.

Nelson Frank Dolfuss, 42, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 14: driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 15 on $1,500 bond.

Michael Montrell Emanuel, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 14: unauthorized use of vehicle.

Dan Thomas Iddings, 61, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 14: sexual assault. Released Dec. 16 on $25,000 bond.

Allen Leroy Leming, 53, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 14: theft of property.

James Kristopher Simmons, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 14: possession of marijuana, bond revocation-theft property.

Clifford Wilson, Jr., 35, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 14: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released Dec. 18 on $14,000 bond.

Allan Wayne Hawley, 53, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 15: failure to appear-prohibited substance/item in correction facility.

Isaac Isaiaa Medina, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 15: public trespassing. Released Dec. 16 on $1,500 bond.

John Michael Otwell, 40, of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 15: public intoxication. Released Dec. 16 on $500 bond.

Nelson Kaine Williams, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 15: assault causing bodily injury family violence. Released Dec. 16 on $2,500 bond.

Jose Reyes Aguilar, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 16: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, driving with invalid license, speeding, expired driver’s license. Released Dec. 16 on $4,000 bond.

Brent Clifton Barnard, 51, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 16: driving with invalid license.

Victor Manuel Muyuc-Gonzales, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 16: resisting arrest/search/transportation, driving while intoxicated.

Pablo Ramirez Ojeda, Jr., 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 16: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Dec. 19 laid out fine.

Angel Parra, 28, homeless was arrested Dec. 16: failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear, driving with invalid license. Released Dec. 17 on $2.500 bond.

Kathrine Grace Beasley, 25 of Burnet was arrested Dec. 17: capias pro fine-expired motor vehicle registration, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration. Released Dec. 18 on $500 bond.

Valeria Elena Carballo, 21, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 17: failure to maintain financial responsibility, bond revocation-possession of marijuana.

James Ray Davis, Jr., 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 17: commitment-burglary of building.

Kyle Matthew Honke, 19 of Spicewood was arrested Dec. 17: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession drug paraphernalia. Released Dec. 20 on $12,000 bond.

Allen Leroy Leming, 53, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 17: indictment-theft property.

Isabelle Grace Martin, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 17: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Dec. 18 $3,500.

Michael Wayne Scearce, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 17: unlawful carrying of weapon, driving with invalid license. Released Dec. 18 on $4,000 bond.

Andrew Shawn Sikes, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 17: forgery of government/national government instrument, animal at large. Released Dec. 19 on $10,500 bond.

Renee Staten, 29, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 17: possession of marijuana, abandonment/endangerment of a child. Released Dec. 18 on $6,500.

William Jason Dupree, 48 of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 18: possession of controlled substance, bond forfeiture-driving while intoxicated.

Joel Escamilla, 27, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 18: evading arrest detention, possession of controlled substance.

Johnna Denay Johnson, 27, of Burnet was arrested Dec.18: insufficient bond-fraud delivery controlled substance/prescription, child support.

Isabelle Grace Martin, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 18: bond revocation-possession of marijuana.

Tracy Renee Stafford, 30, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 18: possession of dangerous drug. Released Dec. 19 on $2,500 bond.

Paige Shelby Clydene Ysaia, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 18: forgery government instrument.

Gabon Barrera-Lopez, 42, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 19: possession of controlled substance, driving while intoxicated.

John Eric Irvin, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 19: public intoxication.

Ryan Seth Orosco, 35, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 19: driving with invalid license, failure to appear-criminal nonsupport. Released Dec. 20 on $6150 bond.

Michael Wayne Roberts, 29, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 19: assault by contact-family violence. Released Dec. 20 on $500 bond.

Gale Lynn Yarber, 60, Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 19: assault causing bodily injury family violence. Released Dec. 20 on $500 bond.

Reba Marie Birch, 27, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 20: driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 20 on $2,500 bond.

Juan Elias Nunez, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 20: driving with invalid license.

Cassidy Marie Williams, 29 of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 20: driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 20 on $15,000 bond.