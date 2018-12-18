Llano eyes outside firm for zoning ordinance update; new city secretary sworn in

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

More than three years of work has gone into updating the city of Llano’s zoning ordinance, and the City Council might let a firm tackle the issue sometime in 2019.

Two agenda items were tabled at the Dec. 3 regular meeting, and, when back on the Dec. 17 agenda for discussion, Mayor Gail Lang suggested hiring an outside firm to take a look at the zoning ordinance and land use chart.

“There are firms out there that do ordinance planning and regulations. I believe that is the best way to go,” Lang said.

City Manager Scott Edmonson said staff has reached out for cost estimates but would not have responses until January.

Lang said she didn’t want to make a budget amendment in the middle of the year and might look toward budgeting the item into the next fiscal year.

Council members seemed warm to the idea of hiring a firm, depending on cost and timing. The item will return to the City Council at a future meeting for discussion.

No action was taken Dec. 17 as the item was on the agenda for discussion only.

Also on the agenda, the City Council voted to cancel the Jan. 22 meeting because Edmonson and new City Secretary Erica Berry will be absent while traveling to a seminar.

The Dec. 17 meeting was the final one for longtime City Secretary Toni Milam. Lang read a proclamation declaring Dec. 17-21, 2018, to be Toni Milam Week.

Milam’s last day with the city is Dec. 28.

Also during the Dec. 17 meeting, Lang administered the oath of office to Berry.

jared@thepicayune.com