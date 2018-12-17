Boyd Group acquires Paceline Collision Centers, including Marble Falls location

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Boyd Group announced on Dec. 17 the acquisition of Paceline Collision Centers’ nine Texas locations.

Paceline Collision, which began in Lampasas in 1995, operates a Marble Falls location at 2300 Ninth St.

Other Paceline Collision locations are in Abilene, Copperas Cove, Killeen, and Lubbock.

The Boyd Group operates collision repair centers in North America, including in 25 states under the name Gerber Collision & Glass.

According to a media release, the Boyd Group “uses newly acquired brand names during a transition period until acquired locations have been rebranded.”

“This significant acquisition strengthens our presence in Texas and allows us to introduce our brand and leading service model to new markets and better assist our insurance clients,” said Tim O’Day, president and chief operating officer of the Boyd Group in the release. “We look forward to these new teams maintaining the high level of service provided at these locations.”

Gerber Collision & Glass, according to its company website, was founded in Chicago in 1937.

