Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Dec. 3-9, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Dec. 3-9, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Marek Stepan Aadney, 41, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 9: public intoxication.

Adrian Sanchez Aguirre, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 6: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, interference with emergency call. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Cody Shane Amidon, 47, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 9: driving with invalid license.

George Allen Beall, 64, of Tow was arrested Dec. 6: driving while intoxicated.

Jose Laurentino Benitez, 58, of Llano was arrested Dec. 7: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Joshua Micheal Bolen, 28, of Llano was arrested Dec. 7: driving while intoxicated.

Sarah Michelle Denton, 32, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 7: judgment-possession of controlled substance.

Jessica Catherine Dunklin, 37, of Llano was arrested Dec. 9: violation of promise to appear, no safety belts, no valid driver’s license in possession.

Sean Titus Fortney, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 3: possession of controlled substance, failure to appear-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, motion to revoke-evading arrest/detention, failure to appear-possession of controlled substance, evading arrest/detention with vehicle or watercraft, possession of controlled substance.

Stephanie Raylene Greenwood, 31, of Llano was arrested Dec. 7: driving with suspended/ invalid/cancelled license, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-bail jumping.

Wendi Renee Guynes, 52, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 7: driving while intoxicated.

James Daniel Holland, 63, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 3: driving with invalid license.

Sharla K. Itz, 45, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 6: driving while intoxicated.

Zachariah Zeno Lawrence, 21, of Llano as arrested Dec. 7: assault of family/household member.

Genny Meyer, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 3: failure to appear-theft of property.

Alejandra Denise Ramirez, 32, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 3: expired driver’s license. Released same day after paying fine.

Howard Ray Thompson, 57, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 8: health and safety violation. Released Dec. 9 with credit for time served.

Bradley Ty Tribble, 25, of Llano was arrested Dec. 7: possession of controlled substance.