Granite Shoals police officers honored for community service, life-saving actions

The Granite Shoals Police Department honored several of their own Dec. 12 as Chief Gary Boshears presented officers and staff with awards, including Officer of the Year and the John F. Ortis Community Service Award.

Officer Tim Edwards earned the 2018 Granite Shoals Police Department Officer of the Year Award. Boshears described the officer’s service this year as “impeccable.”

One incident to which the chief referred when recognizing Edwards was an attempted suicide call earlier this year. The officer was able to talk the subject out of it and convince him to get a health evaluation.

Edwards’s actions “resulted in not only a life saved, but changed,” according to a GSPD media release.

The department awarded the John F. Ortis Community Service Award to Officer Christie Carter for her dedication to the community. She attends a number of activities at Highland Lakes Elementary School and also makes a point to stop by lemonade stands and visit with residents while she’s on patrol.

Carter also headed up the department’s annual Fill the Boat school supplies drive in August and the Fill the Boat toy and clothing drive this holiday season benefiting Granite Shoals Christmas Outreach.

The award is named after Officer John Ortis, who was honored with the first community service award last year. Since Ortis was the first to receive it and remains a standard of community service, Boshears decided to name the award after him.

In October, when the historic flood struck the Highland Lakes and Granite Shoals, the police were among the ones responding to their city’s residents. Many of the officers put their own safety at risk as they waded through waist-deep to rescue people. Boshears recognized four officers for their heroic efforts with certificates of commendation. Those recipients are patrol Officers Ginnie Imrie, Shane Mahoney, Edwards, Allen Milley, and animal control Officer Rey Salinas.

Boshears pointed out that while the nine-member department is small compared to other police staffs, they work together “to serve a greater purpose and truly believe in servant leadership.” In the end, it’s all about providing the best service to Granite Shoals residents.

