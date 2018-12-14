Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Dec. 7-13, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec.7-13, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Michelle June Filek, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 7: judgment-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Rebecca Anne Marlow, 30, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 7: possession of dangerous drug. Released Dec. 8 on $4,000 bond.

Isaiah Moyambo, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 7: theft. Released Dec. 11 on $500 bond.

Carlos D. Herrera Saucedo, 20, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 8: possession of controlled substance, evading arrest/detention with vehicle. Released Dec. 9 on $2,000 bond.

Jesse Pantaleon Perez, 26, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 8: assault of family/household member. Released Dec. 9 on $5,000 bond.

Felix Sanchez IV, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 8: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Cesar Augusto Suhul-Yacabalquiej, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 8: violation of promise to appear, no valid driver’s license, failure to yield right of way, immigration detainer. Released to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Pamela Ann Akroyd, 64, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 9: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released Dec. 13 on $3,500 bond.

Cody Ivan Bernabe, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 9: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Meghan Elise Bray, 27, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 9: motion to adjudicate guilt-forgery of financial instrument, unauthorized absence from community correctional facility. Released to outside agency.

Frankie Lee Felan, 28, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 9: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Anthony Joseph Green, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 9: driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 10 on $3,000 bond.

Russell John Holtz, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 9: motion to revoke bail-assault on family/household member. Released to outside agency.

Derek William Insco, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 9: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Curtis Dean McDaniel, 59, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 9: child support, bail jumping-failure to appear, failure to appear-possession of controlled substance.

Dayne Steven Perry, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 10: failure to appear-theft of property, burglary of building, possession of controlled substance.

David Joseph Raabe, 25, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 10: sex offender’s duty to register.

Carmelo Juan Soto-Fraga, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 10: no driver’s license. Released Dec. 11 after laying out fine.

Moises Tobar Sr., 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 10: terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. Released Dec. 11 on $1,000 bond.

Kelsey Lynn Kerr, 28, of Meadowlakes was arrested Dec. 11: credit/debit card abuse. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Allen Leroy Leming, 53, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 11: abandoning/endangering child-criminal negligence, obstruction/retaliation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Patricia Michelle Maynard, 44, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 11: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Dec. 12 on $500 bond.

James Ronald Miller Jr., 44, of Meadowlakes was arrested Dec. 11: credit/debit card abuse. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Colby Wayne Vaughn, 42, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 11: driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 12 on $1,500 bond

David Fredrick Delisle, 59, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 12: illegal dumping. Released Dec. 13 on personal recognizance.

Jerald Lee Lindt Jr., 39, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 12: bond insufficient-burglary of building, bond insufficient-theft property. Released Dec. 13 on $60,000 bond.

Andrea Lorraine Lyon, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 12: bond insufficient-possession of controlled substance.

Shawn Michael Nead, 23, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 12: failure to appear-possession of marijuana, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard Phillip Sprawling, 20, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 12: failure to appear-possession of marijuana, failure to appear-deadly conduct-discharge of firearm, failure to comply with requirements on striking fixture/highway landscape, driving with invalid license, credit/debit card abuse, theft of property-stolen auto.

James McCown, 35, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 13: failure to appear-evading arrest/detention.

Justin Dale Parks, 22, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 13: SRA-possession of controlled substance, evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Lane Alan Peavy, 20, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 13: failure to appear-possession of controlled substance.

Clayton Michael West, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 13: driving with invalid license.

Clifford Wilson Jr., 35, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 13: Driving with invalid license, possession of dangerous drug.