Marble Falls and LBJ lakeside property owners must register drawdown projects with LCRA

Property owners and residents along lakes LBJ and Marble Falls who plan to dredge, remove debris, or work on existing retaining walls during the upcoming drawdowns must register their projects with the Lower Colorado River Authority.

The drawdown of the two lakes will begin Dec. 30 and end Feb. 23, 2019. Lake LBJ will be lowered about 4 feet from its normal level. Lake Marble Falls will be lowered about 7 feet.

A permit is not needed for dock repairs performed on the two lakes during the drawdown, but all work must comply with LCRA’s Safety Standards for Residential Docks on the Highland Lakes. Maintenance dredging, debris removal, and repair work on existing retaining walls during the drawdown can be done under LCRA’s permit with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but the work must be registered with LCRA.

The LCRA’s “Lake Lowerings” landing page includes links for:

• registering your project;

• lakeside permit for Lake LBJ;

• permit notice for Lake LBJ;

• lakeside permit for Lake Marble Falls;

• permit notice for Lake Marble Falls;

• and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit

Burning in the lakebed is not permitted during the drawdown. Questions and more information can be directed to the LCRA Water Quality Protection at (512) 578-2324.

Unforeseen floods and power emergencies during the drawdown could prompt LCRA to pass water through the Highland Lakes. Equipment and tools should not be left in lakebeds overnight.

Work should be completed before refilling begins Feb. 19.

Lake LBJ last was lowered in 2017 and, under normal circumstances, would not be lowered until 2021. LCRA, however, decided to make an exception because of the October flood.

Lake Marble Falls has not been lowered since 2009.

To provide more information, the LCRA has provided a list of Frequently Asked Questions and a fact sheet on performing maintenance during the drawdowns.

