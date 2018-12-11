Faith Academy trifecta in upcoming All-Star football game

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Faith Academy of Marble Falls is filling three spots in the upcoming All-Star six-man football game: one by senior Cameron Bowles, one by head coach Jeremy Wentrcek, and the last by the school’s home turf, which is playing host to the contest.

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Britton Field, 3151 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for ages 10 and younger.

Bowles is one of 20 seniors playing for the South team. Wentrcek will serve as an assistant defensive coach for the team’s head coach, Josea Stredic of Bulverde Bracken.

“(Bowles) was one of our best receivers and our kicker,” Wentrcek said. “He can do multiple things that helps you, that helps seal the deal.”

The senior was the Flames’ short-yard receiver, often catching passes near the line of scrimmage and turning them into big plays.

“We would drag him across the middle a lot of games,” Wentrcek said.

The Faith coach has been heavily involved in the All-Star game since its creation in 2002, serving as a head coach in 2004.

This game is not directly affiliated with the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, in which Faith Academy competes, but is organized by several TAPPS coaches.

Wentrcek worked with coach Brad Clanton of Granbury North Central Texas Academy in the beginning to get the game going. Once it had a life of its own, with enough coaches to sustain it, Wentrcek stepped away the past several years.

However, that changed this year when he became Faith’s head coach.

Britton Field has been the talk of TAPPS coaches since it hosted its first game in September. The field has been the site of playoff games this season, and, because of its location near Austin and six-man dimensions, Wentrcek said game organizers thought it was the ideal location for the contest.

A college combine will take place before the game. Players wanting to compete at the next level will be tested in the bench press, squat, 40-yard dash, agility, and other drills. Results will be sent to college coaches of the players’ choices.

“It’s an opportunity for (players) to get solid tests in those drills,” Wentrcek said. “Traditionally, a few college coaches have come to watch the drills.”

Players and coaches will enjoy a lunch after the combine. Neither the combine nor the lunch are open to the public.

