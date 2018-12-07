Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Nov. 26-Dec. 2

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kit Lee Campbell, 67, of Llano was arrested Dec. 1: indecent exposure.

Tucker Van Griffin, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 29: unlawfully carrying weapon, driving while intoxicated.

Billy Roy Haggerton, 51, of Llano was arrested Nov. 29: administrative release violator.

Elizabeth Rhea Illing, 32, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 26: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, abandoning/endangering child-criminal negligence, driving with invalid license.

Ricky Lee McDuffee, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 1: evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Angela Irene Merkel, 29, of Llano was arrested Nov. 27: assault of public servant, escape from custody, driving while intoxicated.

James Allen Middleton, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 1: theft of firearm.

Ashley Nicole Najar, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 2: theft of property, public intoxication, open container-passenger.

Danny Fernando Napolez, 27, of Llano was arrested Nov. 25: public intoxication. Released Nov. 26 after time served.

Dustin Christopher Rowden, 33, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 27: expired/no license plate, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Nov. 28 on $1,000 bond.

Janetta Jo Seat, 43, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 30: judgment-driving while intoxicated. Released Dec. 12 per judgment.

Dennis James Shannon, 43, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 25: public intoxication. Released Nov. 26 after time served.