Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Nov. 30-Dec. 6

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Matthew Nazzerino Defelice, 20, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 30: theft of property.

Sarah Michelle Denton, 32, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 30: judgment-possession of controlled substance.

Bryce Jonathan Goble, 19, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 30: bond forfeiture-possession of marijuana. Released Dec. 4 on $3,000 bond.

Jacquelyn Kimberly Hawkinson, 51, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 30: assault by contact-family violence. Released Dec. 1 on $500 bond.

Cheyenne Danielle Hendrick, 26, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 30: sale to minors-alcohol. Released Dec. 1 on $1,000 bond.

Andrea Lorraine Lyon, 34 of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 30: probation violation. Released Dec. 6 after commitment.

Erick Reed, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 30: driving while intoxicated.

Randall Douglas Remer II, 26, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 30: public intoxication, aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released Dec. 1 on $25,500 bond.

Teresa Kaye Toeppich, 46, of Llano was arrested Nov. 30: theft of property, parole hold.

Jason Michael Campos, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 1: possession of marijuana, driving with invalid license. Released Dec. 2 on $2,000 bond.

Leon Aubrey Herman Small, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 1: bond revocation-burglary of habitation, driving with invalid license, failure to appear.

Isiah Marshal Brown, 22, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 2: possession of controlled substance. Released Dec. 3 on personal recognizance.

Eric Townsend Eubank, 33, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 2: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Patricia Anne Hodson, 59, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 2: assault causing bodily injury.

Alessandra Rae Rivera, 17, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 2: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Terry Allen Cannon, 66, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 3: obstruction or retaliation, resisting arrest/search/transport, criminal trespass, assault on public servant.

Faustino Dominguez, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 3: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Dec. 4 on $500 bond.

Alexandria Danay Miller, 18, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 3: driving with invalid license. Released same day on personal recognizance

Robin Scott Sheffield, 51, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 3: burglary of habitation.

Jordan Matthew Turner, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 3: resisting arrest/search/transport, reckless driving. Released Dec. 4 on $2,000 bond.

Michael Montrell Emanuel, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 4: evading arrest/detention, parole violation.

Jeremy Hilton, 44, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Dec. 4: aggravated assault of date/family.

Kenneth Oneal Meeks, 43, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 4: sex offender’s duty to register. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Orion Angel Bishop-Clark, 17, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 5: theft.

Santiago Diaz-Espinosa, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 5: capias pro fine-no driver’s license, immigration detainer.

Jamie Nicole Esquivel, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Dec. 5: assault on family/household member. Released Dec. 6 on $25,000 bond.

Eric Lee Gonzalez, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 5: possession of marijuana. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Spencer Craig Jowers, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 5: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Jackie Franklin Pettit, 36, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Dec. 5: indecency with child-sexual contact. Released Dec. 6 on $75,000 bond.

Robin Scott Sheffield, 51, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Dec. 5: bond insufficient-possession of controlled substance.

Joseph Arthur Sheppard III, 51, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 5: stalking. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Joseph Don Calhoun, 30, of Burnet was arrested Dec. 6: failure to appear-prohibited weapon and failure to appear-failure to identify.

Spencer Craig Jowers, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 6: violation of bond/protective order.

Michelle Kass, 52, of Kingsland was arrested Dec. 6: parole violation.

Miguel Perez Jr., 29 of Granite Shoals was arrested Dec. 6: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Levi Winston Webb, 19, of Bertram was arrested Dec. 6: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $500 bond.