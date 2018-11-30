Llano County Jail bookings for period of Nov. 19-25, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Nov. 19-25, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

David Bobby Calderon Jr., 39, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 22: driving while intoxicated.

Nova Ann Cooper, 51, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 25: assault causing bodily injury family violence. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Michael James Frisch, 41, of Tow was arrested Nov. 20: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Anna Maria Limon, 54, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 19: theft, public nuisance. Released same day after paying fine.

Angela Danielle Lynch, 44, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Nov. 20: driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Lynn McGuffey, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 21: driving while intoxicated.

Fernando Danny Napolez Jr., 27, of Llano was arrested Nov. 25: public intoxication.

Martin Anthony Perez, 26, of Llano was arrested Nov. 20: failure to appear-bail jumping, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license suspended. Released Nov. 21 after posting $4,000 bond.

Pat Allen Pierce, 47, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 21: parole violation.

Kevin Jonathan Reza, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 25: sexual assault of a child, failure to identify.

Shawn Dale Roberts, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 20: bench warrant-possession of controlled substance.

Renda Renee Rutland, 55, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 22: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Dennis James Shannon, 43, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 25: public intoxication.

Jeremy Alan Smith, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 19: assault on family member, injury to child/elderly/disabled.

Jarret Thomas Whitworth, 33, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 22: driving while intoxicated.

Trey Daniel Wimberly, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 19: public intoxication. Released Nov. 20 with credit for time served.