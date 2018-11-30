Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Nov. 23-29, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 23-29, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cam Edd Beasley, 72, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 23: parole violation.

Shannon Kathleen Guthrie, 39, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 23: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Marcelo V. Hernandez, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 23: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Allison Danielle Hulsey, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 23: violation of promise to appear, operation of vehicle without license plate, speeding in school zone, expired driver’s license. Released Nov. 24 on personal recognizance.

James Michael Lawrence Black, 20, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 24: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, robbery.

Joshua Adam Cole, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 24: injury to child/elderly/disabled-reckless bodily injury. Released Nov. 28 on $10,000 bond.

Fred Soliz, 54, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 25: capias pro fine-driving with invalid license. Released same day after paying fine.

Jason Daniel Edwards, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 26: surety surrender-criminal mischief. Released Nov. 27 on $2,500 bond.

Launa LaBlanche Evans, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 26: possession of marijuana. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Oscar Ferrusquia-Ortiz, 19, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 26: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, theft of firearm, unlawfully carrying weapon.

Rebecca Ransleben, 17, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 27: unauthorized use of vehicle.

Zachary Lee Richards, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 27: fraud with intent to obtain controlled substance.

Valeria Elena Carballo, 21, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 28: failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $500 bond.

Landy Jo Fifer, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 28: expired registration, prohibited weapon, possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Matthew Lars Garza, 35, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 28: child support. Released same day on $1,600 bond.

Zachary Thomas Grier, 23 of Burnet was arrested Nov. 28: theft.

Jesse James Holt, 28, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 28: failure to appear-arraignment-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Richard D. Stewart, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 28: motion to revoke-abandon/endangerment of child, motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated with child under 15.

Bryce Jonathan Goble, 20, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 29: false drug test, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Erick Reed, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 29: assault by contact-family violence.

Daniel Michael Rodriquez, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 29: failure to appear-possession of marijuana, failure to appear-failure to identify as fugitive.

James Jeffery Walker, 47, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 29: driving with invalid license.