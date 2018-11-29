Business Roundup: New Kingsland Chamber officers, Christmas events, and more

Here’s a quick look at business happenings in the Highland Lakes for the week of Nov. 26:

NEWS

• Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce recently elected officers and new directors. Officers elected Nov. 6 are President Susan Patten of Valentine Lakeside, Vice President Blake Sieck of Kingsland Insurance, Secretary Melody Yanniell of Prosperity Bank, and Treasurer Don Dudley of Lisa Bargsley CPA. New board directors elected Oct. 30 are Yanniell, Paul Danna of Danna Home Repair, Jason Cullison of Thrivent Financial, and Lisa Morgan of Highland Lakes Tiny Homes.

Returning directors are Teresa Gray of Gray Insurance, Derek Timmons of Buddies, Rick Scrimshire of Indian River Boat Storage, Louann Raley, and Hafdis Gentry.

DAILYTRIB.COM HEADLINES

• Marble Falls sales tax receipts show big gains for two industry segments

• October housing report: Flood affects Llano County closed sales; median prices up

EVENTS

• Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce Christmas Gala, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Kingsland Convention and Community Center, 3451 Rose Hill Drive

• Private pesticide applicator training class, Monday, Dec. 3, at Llano County Extension Office, 1447 Texas 71 East, Unit E, in Llano. Registration is 8 a.m. Class is 8:15 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Refreshments and lunch provided. Cost is $80 if you pick up materials or $90 if materials are mailed to you. To pre-register, call (325) 247-5159 or (325) 247-4849 by Nov. 29.

• Private pesticide applicator Continuing Education Unit conference, Tuesday, Dec. 4, in Schorlemmer Hall behind St. James Lutheran Church, 1401 Ford St. in Llano. Sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Registration is 8:30 a.m. Program is 9 a.m.-noon. Cost is $30. Three CEUs will be given: one Laws/Regulations, one IPM, and one general. To pre-register, call Llano County Extension Office at (325) 247-5159 or (325) 247-4849 by Nov. 29.

OPEN HOUSES/RIBBON-CUTTINGS, ETC.

• XLR8 open house, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at 1002 N. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet

• CK Medical Spa ribbon-cutting is 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at 1712 RR 1431 West, Suite B, in Marble Falls

• Avalar Highland Lakes Realty ribbon-cutting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at 701 U.S. 281, Suite D, in Marble Falls. Bring a toy for Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids. Highland Lakes SPCA will be on hand with a few dogs looking for forever homes.

• Fox Real Estate Group annual Christmas lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at 605B N. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet

• Attorneys Abstract & Title Co./Law Offices of Henson & Rockafellow ribbon-cutting, noon Thursday, Dec. 6, at 117 E. Jackson St. in Burnet

• I’m Down Dog Yoga Studio ribbon-cutting and free yoga class is 5:15-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at 1408 Ford St. in Llano

• Langley Homes annual Christmas lunch is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at 717 N. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet