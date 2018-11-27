Llano County Jail bookings for period of Nov. 12-19, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Nov. 12-19, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Luis Alonso, 45, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 13: driving with invalid license.

James Robert Blackwood, 34, of Llano was arrested Nov. 15: failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding, expired license plates/registration, violation of promise to appear. Released Nov. 16 to see a judge.

John Cody Bush, 34, of Llano was arrested Nov. 16: commitment order.

Susan Lynn Caropepe, 62, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 15: criminal trespassing.

Tiffany Roxane House, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 14: judgment.

Lonny Wayne Johnson, 53, of Llano was arrested Nov. 18: theft of property.

Timothy Chance Lamaak, 39, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 18: criminal mischief.

Dusty James Lockhart, 29, of Llano was arrested Nov. 17: driving while intoxicated.

Patricia Larose Long, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 15: bond insufficient.

Byron Shay McClellan, 45, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 18: driving with invalid license.

Justin Pierre Miossec, 40, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 13: credit/debit card abuse.

Henry Pina II, 22, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 15: state request adjudication-robbery.

Jesus Nahum Robledo-Orozco, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 14: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Coty Shannon Stacey, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 14: bench warrant-possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Teresa Kaye Toeppich, 46, of Llano was arrested Nov. 15: administrative release violator.

Armon Deshon Tyler, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 12: driving with invalid license.