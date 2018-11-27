Llano artist wins eighth Best Texas Style award at Kerrville furniture show

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Lou Quallenberg loves saving mesquite “one piece at a time” from the fire pit, opting instead to sculpt pieces of art out of them.

Though one might classify him as a furniture maker, Quallenberg clearly is an artist. He has the ability to see a piece of wood and pull from it something as incredible as his recent award-winning piece, “Larita.”

On Nov. 10, Texas Furniture Makers Show judges awarded Quallenberg his eighth Best Texas Style honor at the Kerrville event.

Officials described “Larita” as a “blending of sculptural form that introduces a new fluid sculptural connection between top and bottom aprons.” The Llano artist made the table from one mesquite tree.

Quallenberg works primarily with mesquite when making furniture but has begun to explore woodworking from a sculptor’s perspective.

While some look down on mesquite for its twisted, often “gnarly,” growth, he embraces its imperfections and uses them to create one-of-a-kind art.

The Texas Furniture Makers Show runs through Friday, Nov. 30, at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, 228 Earl Garrett St. in Kerrville.

Go to louqart.com for more on Quallenberg’s art and furniture.

