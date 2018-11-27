Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Nov. 16-22, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 16-22, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Patrick Joseph Clark, 24, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 16: surety surrender-possession of controlled substance.

Brandon Reed Garrett, 25, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16: driving while intoxicated. Released Nov. 17 on $500 bond.

Deborah Hunt George, 62, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Johnathan Keith Lassiter, 65, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 16: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Nov. 17 on $500 bond.

Nathaniel Christian Looney, 19, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16: commitment-obstruction or retaliation.

Isabelle Grace Martin, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 16: possession of marijuana. Released Nov. 17 on $500 bond.

Summer Leann Olson, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 16: theft of property. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Tyler Joseph Paske, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 16: theft of property, false statement property/credit. Released Nov. 17 on $4,000 bond.

Lisa Renee Phillips, 59, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16: driving while intoxicated. Released Nov. 17 on $500 bond.

Richard Gene Ray, 53, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 16: failure to appear-possession of controlled substance.

Camden Michael Bauer, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 17: possession of marijuana, no driver’s license, failure to appear. Released Nov. 18 on $1,500 bond.

Samantha Dawn Conley, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 17: failure to yield right of way, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear. Released Nov. 19 on $1,000 bond.

Ryan Michael Nayes, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 17: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Nov. 18 on $1,000 bond.

Celestine Justin Rojas, 38, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 17: possession of marijuana. Released Nov. 18 on $500 bond.

Carol Diane Reynolds, 60, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 18: resisting arrest/search/transport, assault by contact-family violence. Released Nov. 19 on $2,500 bond.

Teresa Rodriguez Roman, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 18: public intoxication, capias pro fine-failure to report change of address, capias pro fine-expired motor vehicle inspection, driving with invalid license. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Jesse Rodgers Hunt, 35, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 19: parole violation.

Emily Noel Lindsey, 33, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 19: displaying expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Nov. 20 on $1,000 bond.

Jeffrey Paul Shelton, 39, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 19: failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired driver’s license, displaying wrong, altered, or obscured license plate, displaying expired registration. Released Nov. 20 on personal recognizance.

Brandon Scott Applegate, 32, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 20: displaying expired license plates, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Laurence Victor Buck, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 20: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Renee Marie Hiesler, 25, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 20: possession of marijuana. Released Nov. 21 on personal recognizance.

David Lee Rudd, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 20: unauthorized use of vehicle. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Marisol Ruiz, 26, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 20: no driver’s license. Released same day after laying out fine.

Michele Annette Cody, 43, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 21: failure to appear-possession of controlled substance, theft of service, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, failure to identify as fugitive.

Aden Lynch Kelly, 28, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 22: driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substance, prohibited weapon-knuckles.