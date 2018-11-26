Star Republican Women and Kingsland Lions Club partner in flood relief effort

FROM STAFF REPORTS

While much attention has moved away from the historic October flood that damaged more than 900 homes in Llano County and the Kingsland community, the Star Republican Women, in partnership with the Kingsland Lions Club, are launching an effort to help victims rebuild their lives and homes.

On Oct. 16, the Llano River swelled to historic levels, sending floodwaters into homes and structures from Castell to Kingsland. According to a Star Republican Women’s media release, of the 900 damaged homes, more than 340 were severely damaged and 30 were washed away or destroyed. Officials estimated that more than 180 homes will have to be rebuilt.

This is a longterm recovery process, and the Star Republican Women want to support residents affected by the flood. The organization recently announced a fundraising effort to help flood victims and has partnered with the Kingsland Lions Club in the endeavor.

Marsha Lovelady, chairwoman of the SRW’s Caring for American Committee, made the announcement Nov. 20 during the club’s meeting.

“We are asking for contributions in Horseshoe Bay and others from surrounding communities to help address the immediate needs of hundreds of Llano County residents severely impacted by the recent floods,” Lovelady stated in the media release. “We are partnering with the Kingsland Lions club in this important effort.”

The Kingsland Lions Club has set up a special fund for flood recovery and works with the Llano County Flood Recovery Committee. Lions Club International recently contributed $10,000 to help initiate the fund.

Kingsland Lions Club member Dave Richison joined Lovelady during the Nov. 20 meeting and reviewed how the recovery project is structured and how it is progressing.

Richison is part of the Llano County Flood Recovery Committee along with Laura Almond, Llano County Precinct 3 Commissioner Mike Sandoval, Leslie Tom, and Jay Ward. The committee takes input from community organizations to identify people in need then conduct interviews and on-site evaluation to qualify recipients.

Many Kingsland and Llano County residents escaped flooding with very little belongings and are still displaced. They are in need of food, clothing, shelter, resources to help with medical treatment, and transportation.

According to the Star Republican Women release, at this phase, those who qualify will receive gift cards for food, clothing, and gas.

Anyone wanting to help Kingsland and Llano County flood victims may send contributions to Star Republican Women, P.0. Box 8675, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657. Make checks out to Kingsland Lions Club, with Llano County Flood Recovery Committee written in the memo section.

For more about the Star Republican Women and contact information, go to www.starrw.org.

