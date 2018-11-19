Two men lead Burnet County deputies on high-speed chase, crash Mini Cooper at high school

FROM STAFF REPORTS

One man is behind bars and another in a Williamson County hospital after leading Burnet County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed chase Nov. 17. The pursuit ended with the two suspects’ car rolling over on the Burnet High School campus.

Even after the crash, both suspects attempted to flee on foot from deputies and Burnet police officers, but authorities eventually caught up with them.

BCSO deputies booked 41-year-old Cody Landon Hobgood of Fort Worth into the Burnet County Jail on two counts of evading arrest — one with a vehicle and one for on foot — failure to identify as a fugitive, and escape charges. He also faces several charges out of Tarrant County.

He was still in the jail as of Nov. 19.

The second suspect, 36-year-old Richard Gene Applegate, was transported to Seton Williamson County for injuries he sustained during the rollover. BCSO investigators said he was still in the hospital as of Nov. 19. He also faces evading arrest charges.

According to the BCSO, deputies spotted a Mini Cooper driving at speeds of more than 100 mph on U.S. 281 north of Burnet at about 8:10 a.m. Nov. 17. The car was headed south as deputies attempted to pull it over. As the car approached Burnet city limits, the driver used the center passing lane to pass several other vehicles before turing onto The Green Mile and heading toward Burnet High School.

Deputies lost sight of the Mini Cooper because of the high speeds the car was reaching. But as deputies searched the area around the school, they found the Mini Cooper where it had rolled over after crashing over a berm into a field.

The vehicle was empty when deputies arrived.

Deputies, with the assistance of Burnet police and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, located one suspect about 700 yards from the rollover in a wooded area near FM 963.

The deputies and Burnet police, who brought their K9 officer Kuso to help as well, found the second suspect near a pond about 200 yards away from the crash.

Both suspects were transported to area hospitals for treatment due to injuries they sustained from the rollover. One of the suspects, Hobgood, allegedly also tried to escape from the hospital while in the deputies’ custody, according to the BCSO. The attempt failed and resulted in the felony escape charge.

BCSO officials stated the investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.

