Two area state lawmakers file several bills; 86th legislative session begins Jan. 8

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Two state legislators representing the Highland Lakes have been busy since bill filing began Nov. 19 for the Texas Legislature’s 86th session.

The session begins Jan. 8, 2019.

Rep. Andrew Murr, District 53, has authored seven bills this week.

State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, District 24, has co-authored one joint resolution and one senate bill, which are:

• SJR10 — Proposing a constitutional amendment to restrict the power of the legislature to mandate requirements on a municipality or county.

• SB 63 — Relating to the creation of the Texas Mental Health Care Consortium.

Murr’s seven bills are:

• HB 297 — Relating to the elimination of certain property taxes for school district maintenance and operations and the provision of public education funding by increasing the rates of certain state taxes.

• HB 298 — Relating to the procedure by which a state agency may issue an opinion that a watercourse is navigable.

• HB 299 — Relating to the punishment of certain controlled substance offenses committed in a drug-free zone; increasing criminal penalties.

• HB 300 — Relating to inquest summary reports certified by justices of the peace.

• HB 301 — Relating to fees collected by a justice court; increasing a fee.

• HB 324 — Relating to the prosecution of the criminal offense of improper relationship between educator and student.

• HB 339 — Relating to the placement of speed limit signs at the end of construction or maintenance work zones.

Murr’s district includes Llano County to the far east and stretches west to Crockett County and south to Medina County. The district covers 12 counties in total.

Buckingham’s district includes Bandera County in the south and encompasses Kerr, Gillespie, Blanco, Llano, and Burnet counties as well as a western portion of Travis County. The district includes Temple at the farthest east and Abilene to the north.

Rep. Terry Wilson, District 20, has not filed a bill this week. His district includes Burnet County to the west and extends through Williamson County to Milam County in the east.

The 86th legislative session runs through May 27, 2019.

