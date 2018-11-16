Llano County Jail bookings for period of Nov. 5-11, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Nov. 5-11, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brandon Scott Applegate, 32, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 9: failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Tristan Mark Billings, 21, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Nov. 2: commitment.

Jacob Chance Briggs, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 6: failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released following day to see judge.

Audelina Rubio Diaz, 36 of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 5: criminal trespassing of habitation, interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Patrick Allan Hodges, 54, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 9: driving while intoxicated.

Deanie Lynn Hutchinson, 67, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 4: assault on family/household member.

Allen John Eugene Jackson, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 8: insufficient bond-possession of controlled substance.

Stephen Franklin Sheppard, 41, of Kingsland was arrested Nov 7: capias pro fine-driving without being secured by safety belt.

Ernest Richard Slanina, 34, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested: Nov. 7: failure to appear-terroristic threat of family/household member.

Juliet Dawn Sueltenfuss, 47, of Llano was arrested Nov. 7: driving while intoxicated.

Robert Byron Swindle, 52, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 10: commitment.

Bradley Ty Tribble, 25, of Llano was arrested Nov. 8: insufficient bond-possession of controlled substance.

Matthew Robert Winger, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 8: sufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.