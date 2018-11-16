Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Nov. 9-15, 2018

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 9-15. 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ricky James Benavides, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 9: indictment-aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Bobby Lee Bingle, 35, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 9: insufficient bond-sex offender’s duty to register, insufficient bond-possession of controlled substance, insufficient bond-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Christopher Hassel, 29, of Marble Falls Nov. 9: interfering with emergency request for assistance, resisting arrest/search/or transport.

Michael Dennis McGilvray, 63, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 9: indictment-aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Samantha Rae Peeler, 25, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 9: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Audrea Denise Fierro, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 10: SRA-forgery of financial instrument. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Eric Dion Walker, 21, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 10: possession of marijuana. Released following day on personal recognizance.

Raul Guzman-Flores, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 11: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

William Darrel Martin, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 11: possession of marijuana. Released following day on $500 bond.

Shawn Michael Adams, 37, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 13: theft of firearm, motion to revoke-burglary of building, motion to revoke-theft of firearm. Released following day on $14,000 bond.

Kylan Rayne Haggard, 17, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 13: evading arrest/detention. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Garret Wade Moore, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 13: driving with invalid license. Released following day on $1,000 bond.

Lindsey Wayne Penny, 64, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 13: surety surrender-possession of controlled substance.

Elizabeth Lauren Richmond, 23, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 13: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Patricio Salazar, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 13: possession of dangerous drug.

Orion Angel Bishop-Clark, 17, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 14: criminal tresspass of habitation.

Michael Scott Delz, 33, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 14: reckless driving. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Florencio Cabos Flores, 66, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 14: criminal trespass. Released following day on personal recognizance.

Quintin Jules Lerma, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 14: possession of marijuana, no valid driver’s license, failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released following day on $3,000 bond.

Jerald Lee Lindt Jr., 39, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 14: failure to appear-burglary of building, failure to appear-theft of property, speeding. Released following day on $30,500 bond.

Dustin Taylor Parks Jr., 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 14: evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Charles B. Vanbuskirk, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 14: evading arrest/detention. Released following day on personal recognizance.

Michael Lynn Cole, 46, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 15: SRA-possession of controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility, violation of promise to appear, expired license plates/registration.

Christopher Gentry Collins, 23, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 15: driving with invalid license.

Lisa Pauline Maldonado, 32, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 15: SRA-abandoning/endangering child-criminal negligence. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Leonel Mendez, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 15: driving with invalid license, health and safety violation.

Lakisha Neshea Pegg, 35, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 15: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, prohibited substance in correctional facility.

Henry Pina II, 22, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 15: theft of property.

Paul Anthony Salazar, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 15: possession of marijuana.