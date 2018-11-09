Llano County Jail bookings for period of Oct. 28-Nov. 4

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Oct. 28-Nov. 4, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thomas Brooks Allen Jr., 45, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 28: expired driver’s license, criminal nonsupport, no motor vehicle inspection sticker, violation of promise to appear.

Harlan Scott Bailiff, 38, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 4: disturbing public peace. Released same day to see judge.

Tristan Mark Billings, 21, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Nov. 2: commitment.

Vanessa Conley, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 4: liquor violation. Released same day to see judge.

Anthony Cordova, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 4: liquor violation. Released same day after paying fine.

Christopher Ray Hobbs, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 1: driving while intoxicated. Released Nov. 2 on $1,500 bond.

Danielle Rae Finley, 18, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 31: bond surrender-theft of property.

Christian Matthew Fry, 21, of Llano was arrested Oct. 31: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Nov. 1 on credit for time served.

Deanie Lynn Hutchison, 67, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Nov. 4: assault on family/household member.

Noah Jarredlee Najar, 39, of Llano was arrested Nov. 3: criminal mischief.

Sara Richardson, 64, of Llano was arrested Nov. 1: driving while intoxicated.

Christopher Nolan Taylor, 65, of Llano was arrested Nov. 1: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Trey Daniel Wimberly, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 31: interfering with emergency request for assistance, no seat belt, bond forfeiture-theft of service, violation of promise to appear.

Dylan Travis Young, 25, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 1: commitment.