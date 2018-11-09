Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Nov. 2-8

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 2-8, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brandon Scott Applegate, 32, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 2: failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Ryan Dean Dixon, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 2: theft of property. Released Nov. 3 on $1,500 bond.

Audrea Denise Fierro, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 2: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $13,000 bond.

Jennifer Kreitzer, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 2: unauthorized use of vehicle. Released Nov. 5 on personal recognizance.

Ray Michael Leal, 52, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 2: weekend commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released Nov. 4.

Joe Brian Moore, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 2: theft of property. Released Nov. 3 on $5,000 bond.

John Paul Myers, 40, of Llano was arrested Nov. 2: bond insufficient-possession of controlled substance. Released Nov. 4 on bond.

Justin Dale Parks, 22 of Burnet was arrested Nov. 2: driving with invalid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to control speed, commitment-possession of controlled substance. Released Nov. 4 on personal recognizance.

Tayler Jay Staten, 27, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 2: weekend commitment-unauthorized use of vehicle. Released Nov. 4.

Dakoda Jo Taylor, 17, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 2: possession of marijuana.

Venilda Venecia, 38, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 2: motion to revoke-possession of marijuana, motion to adjudicate guilt-failure to identify. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Jose Pablo Hernandez, 46, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 3: speeding, no driver’s license. Released Nov. 4 on $2,000 bond.

Reynaldo Tomas Lacer, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 3: failure to appear-unlawful possession of firearm by felon, failure to appear-possession of controlled substance, indictment-bail jumping and failure to appear, parole violation.

Fausto Galvan Martinez, 60, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 3: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Nov. 4 on $1,500 bond.

Roy Walker, 63, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 3: reckless driving. Released Nov. 4 on $500 bond.

Robbin Warren Amos, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 4: criminal trespass. Released Nov. 5 on personal recognizance.

Frankie Lee Felan, 28, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 4: reckless driving. Released Nov. 5 after laying out fine.

Naomi Juli Ann Van Buskirk, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 4: duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Lisa Pauline Maldonado, 32, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 5: injury to child/elderly/disabled. Released Nov. 6 on $3,000 bond.

Jobena Marie McClimon, 57, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 5: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, driving while intoxicated, driving with invalid license.

Shawn Mathew McKinney, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 5: failure to appear-assault on family/household member.

Edward Lee Nettle, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 5: violation of bond/protective order.

Jared Scott Newton, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 5: failure to appear-driving with invalid license, failure to appear-possession of controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear felony.

Ricky Rodriguez Jr., 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 5: parole violation, surety surrender-possession of controlled substance.

Juan Carlos Santamaria, 27, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 5: failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Janet Maxine Shelton, 63, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 5: public intoxication. Released Nov. 7 on personal recognizance.

Ronald Ray Strickland, 57, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 5: possession of controlled substance. Released Nov. 6 on personal recognizance.

Dawson Lee Barnes, 19, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 6: driving with invalid license, possession of dangerous drug.

Jennifer Ann Chacon, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 6: fraud-destroy/removal/concealment. Released same day on $2,500 bond

Shawn Mathew McKinney, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 6: driving with invalid license, failure to appear.

Valeria Elena Carballo, 21, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 7: failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Olivia Denise Delz, 18, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 7: possession of marijuana. Released Nov. 8 on $1,500 bond.

Thomas Dwight Lowe, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 7: possession of marijuana. Released Nov. 8 on $2,500 bond.

Selina Lyon Nail, 44, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 7: possession of controlled substance. Released Nov. 8 on $1,500 bond.

George Thomas Schilling, 38, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 7: failure to appear-possession of marijuana, failure to appear-tampering/fabricating physical evidence, failure to appear-possession of controlled substance.

Christopher Emmanuel Beltran, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 8: failure to appear-theft of property, failure to appear-possession of marijuana.

Patrick Joseph Clark, 24, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 8: failure to appear-possession of marijuana.

Sarah Michelle Denton, 32, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 8: SRA-violation of bond/protective order, motion to proceed-possession of controlled substance.

Omar Uriel Espinoza Vega, 17, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 8: false alarm or report.