With EDC decision, you could be watching movies on the lake

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Free monthly movies in Marble Falls parks could soon be a regular occurrence after the Economic Development Corp. and Hotel Occupancy Tax committee approved funds for an inflatable screen and a high-definition projector.

David Rodgers, owner of Jolly Rodgers Paddle Co. in Marble Falls, received a $6,275.80 Community Leverage Grant from the EDC board during its regular meeting Nov. 7. The funds were a match received from the city’s HOT committee.

Rodgers said he hopes to have a Christmas movie in December, then, in warmer weather, movies for people to watch while floating in the water.

The city will own the equipment, and Jolly Rodgers Paddle Co. will use it, as stated in the application, to “add to the culture of Marble Falls and showcase our unique area.”

• In other action, the EDC board approved a contract with Project Bell to sale 16.1 acres in the Business and Technology Park for $483,000. The closing date is set for Jan. 31, 2019, although EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher said he expects closing to occur in mid-December.

“I think we can close in early December; however, our prospect will be leaving the country in mid-December and won’t be back until the middle of January,” he said.

Until the sale closes, Fletcher said he would not comment on the manufacturing company’s identity, out of respect for the owner’s wishes, until closing.

• Board member Jane Marie Hurst gave her resignation, effective next week. She cited her election as Burnet County Precinct 3 justice of the peace as a potential conflict in her role as a board member for her decision to resign.

“I am extremely proud of my volunteer service since June 2011 at the Marble Falls EDC in support of advancing the City of Marble Falls,” she wrote. “My decision to resign is easier knowing and believing in the leadership of Marble Falls and the Marble Falls EDC being able to focus on its core mission in supporting entrepreneurship, innovation, and job retention and creation in our community.”

