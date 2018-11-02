Burnet County Jail bookings for period of Oct. 26-Nov. 1

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sarah Michelle Denton, 32, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 26: violation of bond/protective order.

Felicia Gayle Hughes, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 26: possession of marijuana. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Amy Lee Jordan, 34, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 26: abandoning/endangering child-criminal negligence.

Jesus Robledo-Orozco, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 26: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Steven Robert Stueckroth, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 26: bond revocation-assault on family/household member. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Danielle Marie Wade, 35, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 26: bond insufficient-escape while arrested/confined.

Curey Ray Bounds, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 27: capias pro fine-displaying expired license plates, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Oct. 28 after paying fine.

Trisha Jo Gallagher, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct 27: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Ramiro Antonio Montemayor, 32, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 27: driving while intoxicated. Released Oct. 28 on $2,000 bond.

Priscilla Rodriguez, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 27: capias pro fine-expired license plate/registration, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-failure to report change of address, capias pro fine-wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured insignia.

Troy Ericsson Barnes, 59, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct 28: unlawfully carrying weapon. Released Oct. 29 on $5,000 bond.

Allie Nicole Conaway, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 28: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. Released Oct. 30 on $2,500 bond.

Richard Anthony Espinosa, 32, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 28: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Fredrick Deon Norwood, 39, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 28: bond revocation-burglary of building.

Colton Lee Ratliff, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 28: possession of controlled substance. Released Oct. 31 on $2,000 bond.

Niza Jazmn Reyes, 17, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 28: criminal mischief.

Priscilla Rodriguez, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 28: failure to appear-purchasing/furnishing alcohol to minor. Released Oct. 30 with credit for time served.

James Brian Craft, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 29: speeding, no driver’s license.

Ray Franco Jr., 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 29: failure to appear-theft of property, open container-driver, no driver’s license.

Macey Frels Krpec, 47, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 29: SRA-theft of property. Released Oct. 30 on $1,500 bond.

Danielle Marie Wade, 35, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 29: bond insufficient-escape while arrested/confined, bond insufficient-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Anthony Jamel Belk, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 30: bond insufficient-evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Bryce Jonathan Goble, 19, was arrested Oct. 30: possession of marijuana, failure to appear, defective tail lamps, expired registration. Released Oct. 31 on $250 bond and personal recognizance.

James McCown, 35, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 30: bond insufficient-evading arrest/detention.

Anthony Jamel Belk, 38 of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 31: possession of controlled substance.

Joseph Don Calhoun, 41, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 31: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Oct. 31 after laying out fine.

Tina Lassahan Price, 58, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Oct. 31: theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Nov. 1 on $1,000 bond and personal recognizance.

Lauren Reata Tomison, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 31: driving while intoxicated, duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. Released Nov. 1 on $1,500 bond and personal recognizance.

Anthony Jamel Belk, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 1: bond revocation-possession of firearm by felon.

James Ray Davis Jr., 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 1: commitment-burglary of building.

Audrea Denise Fierro, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 1: injury to child/elderly/disabled reckless bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Daniel Richard Gatehouse, 28, of Meadowlakes was arrested Nov. 1: possession of controlled substance.

Kimberly Ann Jacobs, 47, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 1: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Tyler Lawrence Powell, 29, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 1: theft of property.

Allen Leroy Lemming, 53, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 1: theft of property.

Ruben Riley Ribera, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 1: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.