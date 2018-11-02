Llano County Jail bookings for period of Oct. 22-28

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Oct. 22-28, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thomas Brooks Allen Jr., 45, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 28: expired driver’s license, no inspection sticker, criminal nonsupport, violation of promise to appear.

Bani Adiel Alonzo-Puente, 32, of Llano was arrested Oct. 21: aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, immigration detainer.

Ahsley Lauren Browning, 35, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 28: public intoxication. Released same day to see judge.

Lawrence Lee Guynes, 53, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 23: public intoxication. Released same day to outside agency.

Justin Baker Haile, 38, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 28: failure to appear-possession of controlled substance, failure to appear-possession of controlled substance-intent to deliver, surety surrender-possession of controlled substance.

Seth Ashton Harbin, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 25: bond insufficient. Released Oct. 27 on $100,000 bond.

James Wesley Holland, 40, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 24: indictment-possession of controlled substance, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Tiffany Roxane House, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 24: bench warrant. Released to Burnet County.

Kimberly Ann Jacobs, 47, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 28: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Renee Anne Peel, 50, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 24: driving with invalid license, possession of controlled substance.

Lekisha Nashue Pegg, 35, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 25: judgment.

Joseph Brenden Pound, 32, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 25: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, possession of marijuana, accident involving damage to vehicle.

Noel Rodriguez, 17, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 23: assault causing bodily injury.

Charles Melvin Stanley, 40, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 23: assault against elderly or disabled, assault with deadly weapon.

Philip Hunter Taranella, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 27: speeding. Released after paying fine.

Jason Allen West, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 26: driving without license. Released Oct. 27 to see judge.