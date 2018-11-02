LCRA to open Inks Lake on Nov. 3; lakes Marble Falls, LBJ, and Travis are still closed

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Inks Lake will reopen to public use Saturday, Nov. 3, while lakes LBJ, Marble Falls, and Travis remain closed until at least Nov. 6, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority.

Those three lakes are closed due to “debris and unsafe conditions caused by flooding.”

The LCRA will evaluate the lakes’ statuses on Nov. 6 before making an announcement.

Lake Buchanan continues to be open to the public.

Inks Lake opens one day after Inks Lake State Park reopened to the public. It was closed for over two weeks.

Property owners can only use the closed lakes to recover or secure damaged property if the location is known.

The first of four floodgates at Mansfield Dam closed early Nov. 1. The remaining three should close one at a time until Nov. 7, according to the LCRA. Lake Travis’ lake level has fallen to 686.58 feet as of 11:15 a.m. Nov. 2 after a high of 704.39 feet on Oct. 20.

editor@thepicayune.com