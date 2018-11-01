Scammer using Locals Love Us in ploy; businesses targeted

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Picayune and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Locals Love Us selection process has just begun and at least one person might be trying to scam businesses using the readers’ and listeners’ choice contest as cover.

“We received a call from one of the local (Highland Lakes) businesses who said someone contacted them about winning an award and paying for a trophy or some other item related to Locals Love Us,” said Mandi Goldsmith, associate publisher of The Picayune. “The person who took the call was immediately suspicious because they didn’t recognize the caller as one of our salespersons.”

The business then contacted Goldsmith about the incident.

Goldsmith advised that Locals Love Us balloting is currently underway and goes until Nov. 16, so no winners have been determined. Once the ballots are tallied, The Picayune and KBEY sales staff will begin contacting the winners.

“The only people who will be contacting you about Locals Love Us as far as the winners or advertising go are myself, Cade Rice, and Michelle Adams,” Goldsmith said. “If you are contacted by someone who asks for money regarding Locals Love Us, and it’s not one of us three, please don’t pay anything. Contact our office and let us know, so we can determine what’s going on.”

The Picayune and KBEY office number is (830) 693-7152.

Locals Love Us winners are selected by The Picayune readers and KBEY listeners. It’s a fun way for the readers and listeners to give local businesses, organizations, and people a pat on the back for a job well done.

