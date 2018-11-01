Llano and Wimberley playing for the third spot in district

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Llano High School football team is on track to win seven games during the regular season, its best record in more than a decade.

But to accomplish that, the Yellow Jackets must defeat Wimberley on Friday, Nov. 2. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Llano Stadium, 400 Texas 71 East.

In addition, the winner of that game takes over third place in District 13-4A Division II and possibly gets a trip to the playoffs.

“Let’s go play a one-game season with Wimberley,” Llano head coach Matt Green said. “This is an awesome opportunity. There’s a lot at stake.”

The Texans (3-5 overall, 2-1 district) are led by senior running back Guy Kypuros, who has 90 carries for 503 yards and eight touchdowns and six receptions for 60 yards, and freshman Moses Wray, who has 19 carries for 124 yards and six scores. Senior wide receiver Caleb Cervenka has 29 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns and 11 carries for 79 yards and a score, while junior quarterback Colby Boyle has completed 14 of 27 passes for 135 yards and has 14 carries for 37 yards and two touchdowns.

Green noted Wimberley’s offensive line is strong enough to move defenders and open holes for running backs because the players are “very big and talented.”

“They’re explosive, they’re balanced, they can throw and run,” Green said. “They put your defense in pressure situations.”

Green said the Wimberley defensive front does not have the size it did in 2017, but the Texans still possess plenty of talent, including senior linebackers Ahron Arroyo and Jakob Donley.

“The inside linebackers have tremendous speed,” he said.

The Texans also have skilled defensive backs.

“You’re not going to beat them on a mistake,” he said.

The Jackets (5-3, 1-2) are led by senior quarterback Cade Fly, who has completed 92 of 166 passes for 1,417 yards, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions and has 60 carries for 188 yards and seven scores. Senior running back Mason Brooks has 78 carries for 362 yards and four touchdowns and four catches for 36 yards. Sophomore Case Kuykendall has 28 receptions for 460 yards and three touchdowns and 13 carries for 152 yards and two scores.

