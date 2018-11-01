Burnet Bulldogs in must-win matchup against Fredericksburg

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Two games remain for the Burnet High School football team. And for the Bulldogs to have a shot at making the playoffs, they must win them both.

It won’t be easy for Burnet (2-4 overall, 0-3 district), especially this week’s District 14-4A Division I road trip against a confident Fredericksburg team. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Battlin’ Billies Stadium, 1107 Texas 16 South.

The Billies (4-4, 1-2) defeated previously unbeaten Fischer Canyon Lake (7-1, 2-1) 21-14 last week.

“They’ll carry momentum into this game,” Burnet head coach Kurt Jones said. “Watching that film against Canyon Lake, you see what they’re capable of.”

The Billies, which run the spread, are led by senior quarterback Brant Bowers, who has completed 112 of 210 passes for 1,629 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He’s also carried the ball 96 times for 200 yards and six scores.

Jones noted Bowers is comfortable and effective throwing and running with the football.

“He’s a big strong senior who has a good arm. He can sling it,” he said. “His strength is in breaking tackles.”

Fredericksburg also relies on a couple of senior running backs: Hobbs Price, who has 67 carries for 388 yards and a touchdown, and William Sebera, who has 42 carries for 208 yards and a score.

Junior Jarrett Beard has 34 receptions for 584 yards and three touchdowns.

Most of the Billies offensive linemen are juniors, each weighing about 260 pounds. Jones said Fredericksburg’s size and talent on that side of the ball pose challenges for the Bulldogs.

“They make you defend a lot of different formations and make you defend the entire field,” he said.

Fredericksburg’s defense is led by junior defensive back Hunter Metzger, who has 67 tackles, and junior defensive end Tucker Elliott, who has 52 tackles, three interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

Jones said the Billies quickly find the ball carrier and move there with as much speed.

“They’re pretty physical,” he said. “They’re solid. They rally to the ball.”

The Bulldogs are trying to end a three-game district losing streak, including last week’s 62-26 setback to Liberty Hill (6-1, 3-0), one of the top teams in Class 4A Division I. Burnet kept the game close for about a half.

“We knew that would be a tremendous against a team ranked third in the state,” Jones said. “We wanted to see our kids compete and make strides. Our kids battled their tails off. They’re a rock-solid football team.”

