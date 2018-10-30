Boo! Halloween cold front bringing rain to Highland Lakes

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Halloween trick-or-treaters unfortunately seem in store for a trick on Oct. 31 as a cold front moves into the area, bringing a high chance of rain in the evening.

According to the National Weather Service, Halloween has an 80 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m.

The cold front will drop the overnight low to 49 degrees. Thursday’s high is expected to be 65, with a low that night of 45.

Bob Rose, chief meteorologist for the Lower Colorado River Authority, predicts the front to reach the Hill Country “early to mid-afternoon.”

With it comes a half-inch to an inch of rain for the Highland Lakes.

Severe thunderstorms could develop because of the front, but forecasters expect those storms east of Interstate 35.

“The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Hill Country and the Austin area under a slight risk for severe thunderstorm,” said Rose on his LCRA blog. “A slight risk means scattered severe storms will be possible.”

For the weekend, the NWS forecast calls for a high of 73 and a low of 49 on Friday and a high in the mid-70s and a low in the mid-50s on both Saturday and Sunday.

