Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Oct. 15-21

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Oct.15-Oct. 21, 2018, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Bani Adiel Alonzo-Puente, 32, of Llano was arrested Oct. 21: aggravated assault causing bodily injury, ICE detainer.

Bridget Annette Bland, 45, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 14: possession of controlled substance, health and safety violation.

Donna Jeannette Cox, 43, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 16: public intoxication. Released to see Justice of the Peace.

Bryan Allen Dooley, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 21: public intoxication.

Brett Wayne Finley, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 13: driving with invalid license, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of weapon.

Baudelio Hernandez-Delarosa, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 15: driving while intoxicated, ICE detainer.

Justin Cole Long, 23, of Llano was arrested Oct. 19: assault causing bodily injury.

Sergio Arce Martinez, 28, of Llano was arrested Oct. 21: resisting arrest search or transport, administrative release violation, ICE detainer.

Luis Oliva, Jr., 22 of Llano was arrested Oct. 20: no fishing license, violation of promise to appear, maunfacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Eric Rawlings, 23, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 15: burglary of a habitation-motion to adjudicate guilt.

KC Rosan, 41, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 18: public intoxication. Released credit time served and fine.

Robert Byron Swindle, 52, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 13: commitment.