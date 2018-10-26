Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Oct. 19-25

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct.19-Oct. 25, 2018, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jesse Barrientes, Jr., 60, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct.19: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, assault of family/household member impeding breathing, theft of service. Released Oct. 21 on $99,000 bond.

Ricky James Benavides, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 19: indictment-sex offenders failure to register, indictment-obstruction or retaliation.

Jose Luis Cortez, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 19: capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-failure to appear. Released same day on $10,500 bond.

Ronda Renee Rutland, 55, of Spicewood was arrested Oct. 19: false drug test manufacture/delivery substance/device.

Tabbitha Sabriena Schwier, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 19: motion to revoke-assault of public servant. Released to Travis County.

Erik Arenesen Scobie, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct 19: theft of property. Released Oct. 21 on $1,500 bond.

Lindsay Anne Terry, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 19: fraud destroy, removal, concealment of writing. Released Oct. 21 on $2,500 bond.

Howard Dwayne Williams, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 19: possession of controlled substance. Released Oct. 20 on $25,000 bond.

Robbin Warren Amos, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 20: criminal trespass.

David Fredrick Delisle, 59, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 20: contempt of court disobedience of court order. Released with credit for time served.

Melissa Ann England, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 20: violation of promise to appear, driving with invalid license. Released Oct. 21 on $1,500 bond.

Rudy Gomez-Felipe, 29, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 20: no driver’s license.

Brandi Elaine Haggerton, 35, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 20: criminal trespass. Released Oct. 21 on $1,000 bond.

Joshua Lynn Moore, 23, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 20: assault causing bodily injury family. Released Oct. 21 on $1,000 bond.

Richard Clayton Rush II, 26, of Burnet, was arrested Oct. 20: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Amanda Kay Wagner, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 20: possession of marijuana, assault by contact-family violence. Released same day $1,500 bond.

Jessica Ann Beltran, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 21: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Cory Daniel Hisey, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 21: violation bond/protective order, abandon endanger child, interfere with emergency required for assistance, assault causing bodily injury family violence.

Miesha Matrice McNeil, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct 21. assault causing bodily injury family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Ricky James Benavides, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 22: driving with invalid license, failure to display driver’s license, failure to appear.

Jose Maximo Garcia, 50, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 22: sex offender’s duty to register.

Tommy Harold Gibbs, 61, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 22: failure to appear-manufacture/deliver controlled substance, failure to appear-burglary of habitation, failure to identify fugitive giving false information.

Walker Payton Phillips, 19, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 22: theft of property.

Gabriell Denise Robles, 22. of Burnet was arrested Oct. 22: capias pro fine-assault/physical contact/threat. Released after paying fine.

James Kristopher Simmons, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 22: theft of property.

Danielle Marie Wade, 35, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 22: aggravated kidnapping.

Afabiana Tanae Brooks, 20, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 23: possession of marijuana.

John Michael Cardullo, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 23: theft of property.

Dylan Christopher Hall, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Oct. 23: public intoxication. Released Oct. 24 on $500 bond.

Tasha Lerey Hanks, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 23: commitment-contempt of court.

Travis Barnhill, 17. of Bertram was arrested Oct. 24: theft of property.

Chrystal Eve Cunningham, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 24: aggravated kidnapping bi/sexual abuse.

Misty Dawn Frazier, 19, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 24: theft of property. Released on $1,500 bond.

Tiffany House, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 24: possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Sidney Renee Lewis, 19, of Llano was arrested Oct. 24: theft of property. Released Oct. 25 on $1,500 bond.

Travis Jacob Long, 19, of Bertram was arrested Oct. 24: theft of property. Released Oct. 25 on $1,500 bond.

Derek Van Michael, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 24: sex offenders duty to register. Released same day $10,000 bond.

Kaitlyn Dawn Willard, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 24: abandon endanger child. Released $10,000 bond.

Christopher Shaun Humphries, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 25: indictment-possession of controlled substance.

Allen Leroy Leming, 53, of Cottonwood Shores as arrested Oct. 25: abandon endanger child.

Jesus Nahum Robredo-Orozco, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 25: false drug test, falsification devise.

Amanda Elizabeth Wilson, 31, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Oct. 25: fraud, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance.