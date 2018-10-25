FLOOD BRIEFS FOR OCT. 25: Lake Buchanan to open; Marble Falls moves to Stage 4

Information regarding the recent flood from across the Highland Lakes.

Lake Buchanan to open to public Oct. 26

The Lower Colorado River Authority will open Lake Buchanan to public use at noon Oct. 26.

The remaining Highland Lakes — Inks, LBJ, Marble Falls, and Travis — remain closed due to “debris and unsafe conditions caused by the recent flooding,” according to the LCRA.

On Oct. 30, the LCRA will evaluate conditions on those lakes to determine when they will be opened to the public.

Four floodgates remain open at Mansfield Dam on Lake Travis. After peaking Oct. 20 at just over 704 feet, the lake level has dipped below 700 feet to 699.5 feet as of 2 p.m. Oct. 25. The LCRA said Lake Travis is falling about 2 feet per day.

Full flood operation details can be found on the LCRA’s Flood Operations Report.

Assistance for Burnet County, Marble Falls residents

From the city of Marble Falls:

“Burnet County and the City of Marble Falls will be coordinating assistance for our citizens who have been affected by the recent floods.

We will be hosting two Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARC), which is the most efficient way to deliver services to individuals and families affected by this disaster. The MARC brings multiple service providers together in a single location, providing on-site assistance such as clean-up kits, supplies, financial assistance and the opportunity to register your needs for recovery.

Citizens will need to bring proof of residence such as driver’s license, utility bill or some other verifiable document of proof.”

MARC times and locations include:

• 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at First Baptist Church of Granite Shoals, 506 S. Phillips Ranch Road

• 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Boys and Girls Club of the Highland Lakes-Marble Falls unit, 1701 Broadway.

Organizations interested in participating should call Michelle at (512) 755-5155. For other questions, call Kevin Naumann at (830) 613-5919

Marble Falls in Stage 4 Critical Water Shortage Conditions

From the city of Marble Falls:

“The City of Marble Falls has cancelled Stage 5 Emergency Water Shortage Conditions and implemented Stage 4 Critical Water Shortage Conditions of the City’s Drought Contingency Plan.

Customers may only irrigate landscaped areas with a hand-held hose with a working on/off nozzle, bucket, or drip irrigation between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. one day per week on the designated outdoor water use day according to the last digit of your street address.

• Residential, odd-numbered addresses — Tuesday

• Residential, even-numbered addresses — Thursday

• Commercial, even-numbered addresses — Monday

• Commercial, odd-numbered addresses — Friday

• Public school — Wednesday

The following water use restrictions shall apply to all persons:

• Irrigation of landscaped areas utilizing spray irrigation, including hose-end sprinklers and automatic irrigation systems are absolutely prohibited.

• Use of water to operate outside water features, including fountains, outdoor misting systems, and splash pads, are prohibited.

• The filling or replenishing of water to a single-family residential swimming pool is only allowed if the pool is covered with a pool cover when not in use.

• Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other vehicle is absolutely prohibited, except in the immediate interest of public health, safety, and welfare.”

For more information on water use restrictions under Stage 4 and to review the city’s Drought Contingency Plan, go to marblefallstx.gov or call City Hall at (830) 693-3615.

More than 600 homes damaged by flooding in Burnet County

Stan Hemphill, Burnet Central Appraisal District chief appraiser, addressed Marble Falls City Council on Oct. 23 to provide an update on the number of damaged properties in the city and county.

Hemphill told the council that, based off information his office has received, 70 homes in Marble Falls experienced flood damage and at least 600 properties in the county had damage.

Scott Dudley, chief appraiser for the Llano Central Appraisal District, said his office is still gathering information and does not have totals for damaged properties.