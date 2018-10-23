Group offering free legal aid to Highland Lakes residents affected by flooding

FROM STAFF REPORTS

With all the immediate needs and work following the devastating flood Oct. 15-17, some residents might not consider their legal needs.

In an effort to help, Texas RioGrande Legal Aid (TRLA) is providing free disaster legal aid services on Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 24-25, at the Kingsland Community Center, 3451 Rose Hill Drive. The aid services will be available 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

TRLA, which is funded by the state and federal governments to provide free legal aid to low-income people, will provide advice on disaster-related issues such as the types of assistance available to flood disaster survivors; obtaining clear property titles needed to apply for home-repair aid; how to document losses; when and how to apply for aid; eligibility requirements; and post-flooding landlord-tenant problems.

In addition to providing advice and information, TRLA staff will take applications from those who need more extensive legal services.

On Friday, Oct. 26, TRLA staff will travel to other locations in the Marble Falls-Kingsland-Llano area to provide the community with information about disaster-relief legal issues.

Email Nancy Musser at nnusser@trla.org or Rachel Zummo at rzummo@trla.org for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com