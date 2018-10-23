FLOOD BRIEFS FOR OCT. 23: Kingsland boil water notice rescinded and more

Kingsland boil water notice rescinded

The boil water notice for Kingsland Water Supply Corp. and Comanche Rancherias water systems was rescinded as of 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23.

Laboratory test results submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality indicated the water no longer requires boiling prior to consumption.

For more information, visit the KWSC website at kingslandwater.org.

Highland Lakes Church of Christ distributing supplies

Highland Lakes Church of Christ will be distributing free disaster relief supplies to residents in the Kingsland area who have suffered loss due to the flooding. Distribution is 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Oct. 24-27, at the church, 2310 RR 1431 in Kingsland.

Call the church at (325) 388-6769 or visit hlcoc.org for more information.

Burnet County Commissioners Court addresses flooding

Burnet County commissioners took action during their regular meeting Oct. 23 to waive building permits for damaged properties and to approve debris removal contracts. Debris removal information can be found on the Burnet County website. Call (512) 715-5260 for flood-related questions.

Food trailers serving Marble Falls, Kingsland, and Granite Shoals

Food trailers will be serving free hamburgers and hot dogs to the public from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24-31 at three locations:

• 1108 Live Oak, Marble Falls

• 505 S. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

• 508 RR 2900, Kingsland

Flood recovery status from Granite Shoals

The city of Granite Shoals released information for residents about debris, city parks, and registration for service providers and volunteers.

• Flood Debris: Please continue to set flood debris in front of your home at the curb. Follow Burnet County guidelines regarding separation of debris by type. The county will send trucks to pick up debris over the next week(s). Please do not bring debris to City Hall campus.

• Lake LBJ Status: Lake LBJ is closed at this time. Please see LCRA.org. Law enforcement officers and licensed boat towing contractors only are allowed on the lake.

• City Parks: Three parks remain closed: Bluebriar, Crockett, and Robin Hood. The Park at Hillcrest is open and the boat ramp is sound for authorized purposes (see #2 above). Remember: Lake LBJ is closed to the public.

• Service Providers and Contractors working within the City.

All service providers, contractors, insurance agents, and businesses must register with the city of Granite Shoals. Each registered entity will receive a registration card that must be visible from the dash of the company vehicle. There is no charge for the registration.

• Volunteer and Nonprofit Groups

All volunteer groups and helpers must check in with Granite Shoals City Hall before you assist residents. There is no charge for checking in — we just want to know who is in town to help. If you are bringing supplies or food, please contact Pastor Randy Taylor at (512) 755-5217.

• Granite Shoals Water System: Our water is safe to drink and to use. We are NOT under a boil water notice.

Contractor hiring tips from Hill Country Builders Association

John Winsborough, Hill Country Builders Association Highland Lakes president, offered tips to those who are recovering from flooding in the Highland Lakes.

“As our neighbors begin to rebuild and face flood damage cleanup, the Hill Country Builders Association is available to provide information and resources with regard to hiring reputable contractors, locating lost and found items, and considerations for the rebuilding process,” he said in a press release.

The HCBA tips can be found in the full press release.

Find more Highland Lakes flood coverage HERE.