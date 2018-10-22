FLOOD BRIEFS FOR OCT. 22: Latest updates from around the Highland Lakes

FROM KINGSLAND WATER SUPPLY CORP.

OCT. 21: Kingsland Water Supply Corp. has storage tanks at normal operating conditions at this time. The BOIL WATER NOTICE is still in effect for the Kingsland Water Supply coverage area. The corporation will be collecting bacteriological samples Monday, Oct. 22, for analysis by a certified lab. The corporation has been in daily contact with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

KWSC is still asking for customers to conserve water as pumps servicing the water treatment plant are still at 70 percent capacity.

For the latest information, contact the office from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. through at least Tuesday, Oct. 23, at kingslandwater.org, or KWSC’s Facebook page.

RECOMMENDED VACCINES

Marble Falls health officials are recommending those who have come into contact with floodwater or are participating in disaster cleanup receive both a tetanus vaccine and a Hepatitis A Series vaccine.

The following places are offering the vaccines:

H-E-B, 1503 RR 1431 West in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4810

Walgreens, 1211 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls, (830) 693-8417

CVS, 302 Gateway North, (830) 693-2374

Seton Care-A-Van (children), (830) 596-3081

Lone Star Circle of Care (adults and children), (877) 800-5722

Texas Department of State Health Services, (830) 693-8424

WELL WATER CONTAMINATION

The Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District is advising water well owners who suspect their wells to have been contaminated during the flooding to discontinue use of the well for potable water and call the district at (512) 756-4900.

Shallow wells within granite formations and along bodies of water are most susceptible to contamination, according to the district.

The Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District has resources available to help people test the water quality of their wells.