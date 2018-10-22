Faith beats Round Rock Concordia 58-20 in district game

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team earned an impressive victory Oct. 19 on its new field.

The Flames (2-5 overall, 1-1 Division I, District 2) defeated Round Rock Concordia 58-20 (3-4, 0-2) in Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools six-man contest.

“This was a great night for our program,” head coach Jeremy Wentrcek said. “Our first win on Britton Field. It was pretty historic.”

Faith scored 14 points in the first quarter and had a 30-14 lead at the half then outscored the Cardinals 22-0 in the third quarter for a commanding 42-14 advantage. The Flames completed 30 of 36 passes for 280 yards and racked up 346 yards of total offense.

Junior Travis Hughes completed 23 of 26 passes for 196 yards and five touchdowns. Freshman Case Coleman had four receptions for 69 yards and three scores.

“We knew that our passing game would have to be effective to win,” Wentrcek said. “We had seen open spaces in their defense and felt like we could throw to those open spaces. Our team executed our offensive game plan well.”

Meanwhile, the Flames defense forced six turnovers en route to the victory.

Wentrcek noted Faith had to prepare two defensive game plans: one was to contain sophomore running back Ryan Unrath, who averages 127 yards rushing and has 13 touchdowns, and the other was to defend the Cardinals without him in case he didn’t play due to an injury.

“(Unrath) is very fast and changes Concordia’s team,” Wentrcek said. “If there, we wanted to commit at least three and sometimes four rushers to him. Without him, we knew we would have to play more of a zone coverage. Since he wasn’t there, we played our traditional zone, and it worked well.”

Concordia earned 260 yards of total offense with 203 in the air. Cardinals junior Matthew Honstein completed 20 of 36 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns and had eight carries for 29 yards. Senior Nate Clark caught 12 passes for 102 yards.

Faith junior Colby Offut had 8½ tackles, including six solo. Coleman and sophomore Grayson Poage each had five tackles.

The Flames host Waco Vanguard at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Britton Field on the Faith campus, 3151 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls.

jfierro@thepicayune.com