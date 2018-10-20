‘Too many miscues’ in Marble Falls’s 34-7 loss to Bastrop

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Marble Falls High School football team lost to Bastrop High 34-7 on Oct. 20 in a district game that was played a day later than scheduled so the Mustangs could get one more practice for the Bears.

Massive flooding forced Marble Falls Independent School District officials to cancel classes and all activities Oct. 16-17.

“Many of our coaches and kids were affected,” Marble Falls head coach Mike Birdwell said. “When you’re displaced, you’re out of routine and your element. It throws you out of whack. To try to recover it in two practices is tough.”

The Mustangs (2-5 overall, 0-4 District 13-5A Division II) scored their only touchdown on a 1-yard run by senior running back Cooper Wilson late in the fourth quarter.

The Bears (5-2, 3-1) scored on three consecutive possessions, but they started that trend on their second possession.

That’s because the Mustangs forced them to attempt a 38-yard field goal that was missed on the game’s opening drive.

But the Bastrop defense recovered a Marble Falls fumble on the Mustangs’ first offensive play.

Two plays later, senior receiver Donovan Strong caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Desmond Young for a 6-0 lead.

A tipped Mustang punt gave the Bears a first down on the Marble Falls 28-yard line.

Five plays later, junior running back Jhe’Quay Chretin scampered 10 yards to paydirt for a 13-0 advantage.

On their next possession, the Mustangs turned the ball over on downs on the Bastrop 36.

The Bears needed only five plays to score. Junior receiver Cole Tidwell caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Young for 20-0 lead in the first quarter.

Marble Falls’ first-half possessions resulted in an interception, fumble, two turnovers on downs, and a tipped punt.

Chretin ran 39 yards to the end zone on the Bears’ second possession of the second half for a 27-0 advantage.

Chretin’s next score, a 23-yard scamper, was the result of solid blocking and making quick adjustments to them. The third quarter ended with the Bears leading 34-0.

Chretin finished with 28 carries for 224 yards and three touchdowns.

“We got to have reps, we have to be patted up,” Birdwell said. “We fought early. We had way too many miscues on offense. We didn’t execute the calls. Our defense gave us opportunities to drive the ball. I love our kids, I love our fighting spirits.”

Marble Falls welcomes Leander Glenn at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. You can listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com starting at 6:30 p.m. with the Highland Lakes Coaches Roundup.

jfierro@thepicayune.com