Cuero proves its state ranking in 55-16 victory over Llano

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Cuero High School football team left little doubt why it is a top five team in Class 4A Division II with its 55-16 win over Llano on Oct. 19 in Cuero.

The Gobblers (5-1 overall, 2-0 District 13-4A Division II) scored every time they had the ball in the first half and were led by senior receiver Jordan Whittington, a University of Texas commit.

Whittington scored on a 45-yard interception, a 37-yard end around, and a 47-yard reception. Senior running back Keiran Grant began the scoring on a 3-yard plunge and a 27-yard run. Senior running back Chance Albrecht ended the scoring with a 2-yard run for Cuero’s 48-3 halftime lead.

Whittington accounted for 141 yards of total offense during the first half.

The Yellow Jackets’ only first-half score was a 22-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Diego Miguel.

Once the Gobblers scored their final touchdown early in the third quarter, officials went to a running clock.

Even so, Llano (4-3, 0-2) didn’t quit.

Junior running back Donaven Arellano scored on an 8-yard run, and sophomore receiver Case Kuykendall scored on a 1-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Cade Fly for the game’s final scores.

The Jackets host Bandera at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Llano Stadium, 400 Texas 71 East.

